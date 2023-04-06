Nottingham Forest have failed to win any of their past nine Premier League away games against sides from the Midlands (D2 L7), since beating Coventry City 3-0 in August 1996. They have lost their past six in a row, failing to score in each of the past five.

Aston Villa have scored both a league high total (9) and share (39% - 9/23) of their Premier League home goals in the opening 15 minutes of games this season. They have opened the scoring in this timeframe in four of their past five at Villa Park.