Liverpool Women striker Tash Dowie fears Leeds United are now firmly involved in a relegation scrap after their capitulation against Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds led 1-0 but conceded just before the interval and a disastrous second half saw them them finish 5-1 losers.

England international Dowie said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "As players at this level - the best league in the world - you have to have a better mentality and be stronger than that. You have to regroup and stay in a game. You't can't collapse like that.

"Leeds have too much experience to let that happen. It's disappointing given where they are in the league and what they're fighting for.

"To concede five goals to a team in and around that relegation battle could be huge - goal-difference wise and momentum-wise.

"It's not good enough. It looks very, very bleak for Leeds."

Did you know?

Leeds suffered their joint-heaviest defeat in a Premier League home game, losing by four goals for a seventh time. Indeed, it was the first time they had conceded five goals in a top-flight home game since April 1991 versus Liverpool (a 5-4 defeat).

Since returning to the Premier League ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, Leeds have conceded more goals from free-kicks (direct and indirect) than any other team in the competition (16).

Listen to or download the latest Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds