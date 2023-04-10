Could "exceptional" manager Thomas Frank be lured away from Brentford in the summer?

That was the question being asked on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast and commentator Phil Parry believes potential clubs would have to look at more than just the manager.

"Thomas Frank as a manager is exceptionally gifted, as a person he's a great, he's an exceptional coach and leader," said Parry.

"He also accepts he is the head of something that is very important, he stands on the shoulders of other giants who make that thing tick.

"So if you want him to have an impact on your football establishment, then the establishment has to be right as well and you have to accept that certain clubs may have to look at the way they do things."

The 49 year-old Dane has been at the west London club since 2018 and in his time their has seen them promoted to the Premier League, avoided relegation in their first season and now guided them to the top half of the table and chasing a European spot.

As fellow London sides Tottenham and Chelsea go on the hunt for new permanent managers, Frank has been touted as a potential replacement.

Parry believes that those clubs would have to look at how they run if they were to tempt the Bees boss away.

"I think Spurs are an interesting club, I think Chelsea are and interesting club in how they organise themselves moving forwards.

"Spurs have just appointed a new chief footballing officer which is interesting with the situation with Fabio Paratici. With Chelsea, I think they need to sort themselves out and look for example at Brentford, Brighton, Newcastle - they all have a set up which seems to be a way that progression is being made."