Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, could be prepared to make a move away, with former club RB Leipzig showing interest. (Sky Sports Germany), external

But it is understood that the Reds have no intention of letting Keita go before the end of this transfer window and hope to get him to sign a new contract, although they may risk letting him go on a free next summer. (Goal), external

