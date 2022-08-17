Newcastle's Callum Wilson and West Ham's Michail Antonio agreed that players are influenced by a manager's behaviour on the touchline, as they discussed the issue in the latest episode of The Footballers Football Podcast.

After the clash between Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte at full-time following a feisty London derby on Sunday, Antonio said: "If it gets like that, you do want to run through a brick wall, you do want to smash somebody.

"It’s like, ‘yeah, they’re on it. Let’s have a brawl as much as we can.’ We’re all together, 11 men on the field, so it does bring that fight.

"You could see it in the game.”

Despite some people condemning the heated exchange between the managers, Wilson found it "refreshing" to watch. "It’s refreshing that it’s not just shake hands and move on," he added.

"Football’s a passionate game at the end of the day.”

