Brighton boss Graham Potter believes his side "took another step forward" in their pre-season victory over Reading on Saturday.

Goals from Pascal Gross and Solly March saw Albion win 2-1 at the Madejski Stadium as preparations ramp up for the Premier League season opener at Manchester United on 6 August.

"It was a strong display and I really liked the game," Potter told Brighton's website, external.

"We played with real intensity in the first half, had good control and created some opportunities.

"It was a good workout and we've taken another step forward."

Meanwhile, Potter did not rule out further additions to his squad - Brighton have had a quiet window, with only Julio Enciso signed so far - but he said he was "really happy" with the players he has.

"While the window is open you have to be active, but my job is always to try and help the guys who are here," added the Seagulls boss.

"You can see they're trying to do what we're asking, so that's good and gives us something to work with."