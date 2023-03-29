Brentford have announced a club record turnover of £140.9m for the year ending 30 June 2022, up from the previous high of £15.3m for June 2021.

The Bees experienced their inaugural season in the Premier League, finishing 13th, a position they are on course to better this campaign.

Having lost Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins the previous summer, Brentford were able to hold on to their best players after promotion from the Championship.

That, along with the vastly increased revenue on offer as a top-flight club, contributed to a record profit before tax of £29.9m – in 2021, this figure was a loss of £8.5m.

Cliff Crown, chair of Brentford, was enthusiastic about the success but recognised it came at a unique time for the club.

"The impact created by promotion has been game-changing," he said. "Our financial results are positive. It is not uncommon for newly promoted clubs to make a healthy profit in their first season, which we managed to do.

"The results reflect the board’s historic prudence in spending money wisely while concurrently building the club’s on-field and off-field organisation capability and investing in the infrastructure.

"In a deteriorating economic environment, this financial performance will be difficult to repeat.

"The board remain fully committed to building the club in a financially sustainable and responsible manner."