It's been quite the wait, hasn't it? Thankfully the Premiership returns this weekend and St Johnstone are seeking a first win in four to kickstart their top-six bid.

They'll have to get the better of rejuvenated Aberdeen, though, who have confirmed Barry Robson is staying in charge until at least summer.

Who should Callum Davidson select to start at McDiarmid Park? Show your managerial nous and pick your Saints XI here.