Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is setting the pace in several stat categories for Premier League forwards this season.

The Serbia international has three goals in as many league games, continuing the fine form that saw him fire 43 goals in the Championship last season.

When analysing the Premier League's strikers, the 27-year-old ranks:

First for total shots this season

First for headed shots

First for aerial duels won

Second for touches in the opposition box

Mitrovic is averaging five shots per match - a league high - while in winning 22 aerial battles he stands seven clear of nearest competitor Ivan Toney.

Only Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus - on 29 - has had more than the 23 touches 'Mitro' has had in the opposition box.

Many observers wondered if Mitrovic would be able to perform in the top tier. In three games he has matched his tally for the season when he last appeared in the Premier League and these supplementary stats point to a striker who is contributing in a mix of ways.