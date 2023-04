Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been ruled out with the hamstring injury he suffered against Real Madrid.

Mason Mount could feature in the Premier League for the first time since the end of February after coming on as a substitute at the Bernabeu.

Brighton will be without on-loan defender Levi Colwill, who is ineligible against his parent club.

Tariq Lamptey is likely to be out for another couple of weeks with a knee problem.