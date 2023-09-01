West Ham United manager David Moyes to BBC Match of the Day: "[It was] good. We were good against a tough team who are going to put teams under a lot of pressure. Overall I think we did a brilliant job tonight.

"It's incredibly satisfying. I have got to say I am happy with the results. I think for any team you want to get a good start to the season. It makes things a lot easier and gives players more confidence.

"I thought the two centre-halves did a great job. There were times we could have dealt with things better but the whole team [were great]. Edson [Alvarez] and James Ward-Prowse were great in midfield tonight. We deserved to be in front in the second half, but it was never over and was always going to be a job that if you didn't concentrate until the end.

"Our players showed that character that they could come here. The crowd were intimidating but through your career you play in grounds like this."