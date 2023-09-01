Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

The arrival of Ryan Gravenberch on deadline day continues the rebuild of Liverpool's midfield since the end of last season.

He joins fellow midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in being signed by Liverpool this summer.

The Reds have been conducting a refresh of their midfield following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers, as well as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leaving Liverpool to go to Saudi Arabian clubs.