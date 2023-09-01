Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Just what Chelsea needed on deadline day – another signing.

Cole Palmer is the latest off the Manchester City production line. Uber-talented, schooled in Pep Guardiola-ball but, ultimately, not quite good enough to make the grade for the Treble winners.

And so he’s found his way to Chelsea and, at £40m, he’s cost only £10m less than four-time Premier League winner Raheem Sterling did last summer, who also arrived with 75 England caps on his CV.

Such is the market these days, especially for Chelsea who have built a reputation for putting big bucks on the table for promising young players.

Sure, Palmer looks set for a big future – witness his coming-of-age performances in the Under-21 European Championships this summer as evidence of his potential – but it is another huge fee to invest in a midfield area that has already been significantly beefed up in 2023.

Indeed, last month’s £53m signing of Romeo Lavia from Southampton also managed to boost City’s coffers, given they had a 20% sell-on clause invested in the 19-year-old.

So that's two teenage prospects deemed not good enough for Manchester City but joining the brave new world at Stamford Bridge.

With Chelsea's rich list of talent for Palmer to compete for selection with, it may be a while before Blues fans get the chance to see what £40m buys you these days.

