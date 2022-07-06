Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City’s £200m academy over the last two to three seasons has really started to bear fruits. What started with Phil Foden is now bringing through many talents – several of them making their first team debuts.

Romeo Lavia may have only joined in 2020, but he’s helped the academy teams to win the U18s Premier League and the Premier League 2.

For some the path is clearer than others – for Lavia it was probably cloudier.

Rodri has made the defensive midfield role is own over the last 12 months and although a gap might have opened up with the exit of Fernandinho, the signing of Kalvin Phillips has meant that Lavia probably struggled to see regular game time.

He’s young so there’s time, but Rodri and now Phillips aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

