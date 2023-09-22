External pressure not an issue for Scotland captain Ritchie

Calum Macdonald, BBC Sport Scotland in Nice

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie is unconcerned by any external pressure on the national team as they prepare to face Tonga in their second match at the World Cup in Nice on Sunday.

"Pressure is a funny one, for me," said the Edinburgh flanker. "I can't speak on behalf of the other guys but pressure, I think, is something that you only put on yourself.

"Obviously, there's all these external factors and people saying you're under pressure, but, for us, we prepare as best we can, so that we can perform. Pressure is just something that is trying to distract you from the job at hand."

Both Scotland and Tonga lost their opening matches in the tournament and Ritchie expects a tougher match against the South Pacific islanders than the 59-16 scoreline against Ireland suggests.

"They've got some some serious players," he said. "They caused Ireland a few problems in the early period of that game.

"I'm also guessing they're probably going to target us as the big game they want to cause an upset in, so we have to be to be ready for that. They're going to be up for it and it's going to be a pretty physical encounter. We'll definitely need to be on it, and at our best."