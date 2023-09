Stuart Garden has left his role as Hibs goalkeeping coach.

The former Montrose boss was appointed in July last year as part of Lee Johnson's backroom team.

But new head coach Nick Montgomery has brought Miguel Miranda with him from Central Coast Mariners to be Hibs' new goalkeeping coach.

A Hibs statement said: "We thank Stuart for all his efforts during his time with us and wish him all the best for the future."