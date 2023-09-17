Everton 0-1 Arsenal: Key stats

  • Everton suffered their first home Premier League defeat to Arsenal since October 2017 (2-5), with their five-game unbeaten run against the Gunners at Goodison coming to an end (W4 D1).

  • Arsenal secured their first Premier League victory in the North West since a 1-0 win at Burnley in September 2021, ending their seven game winless run (D1 L6).

  • Everton have lost six of their last seven Premier League games at Goodison Park (W1), losing each of their last three by a 1-0 scoreline.

  • Arsenal have kept 12 away clean sheets in the Premier League since the start of last season, five more than any other side (Fulham & Man City, 7 each).

Related Topics