Scotland's greatest team?

Tom English, BBC Scotland chief sports writer

John Jeffrey’s comments about this current Scotland team being the greatest in the nation’s history got us thinking. Is it? No, because for all their undoubted class they haven’t done anything yet.

But what is? We went through the generations. The only rule we’ve applied is that each player up for selection had to have played in at least one World Cup.

So, with absolutely zero chance of unanimity (and isn't that the best thing about these flights of fancy?) the best Scotland World Cup XV is...

15 Gavin Hastings: Veteran of three tournaments. Legend.

14 Darcy Graham: Limited World Cup experience but will break all Scottish try records.

13 Alan Tait: Hard as nails, clever as anything, Class.

12 Scott Hastings: Might get overtaken by the new centres soon, but formidable.

11: Chris Paterson: Finisher, kicker, game-saver. Quality.

10 Finn Russell: Really good in 2015, the best is hopefully yet to come. World class

9 Gary Armstrong: One of the greatest Scottish players of any era

1 Tom Smith: Double Lion who reinvented the role of loosehead.

2 Colin Deans: Ferocious leader. Shades it from Kenny Milne.

3 Iain Milne: As canny and as tough as they came. Big Wrighty was a giant, too.

4 Richie Gray: Pure athleticism. Nathan Hines’ power came close

5 Doddie Weir: Had it all, the big man. A tragic loss.

6 John Jeffrey: Never onside, allegedly, A pure warrior.

7 Finlay Calder: Powerful, uncompromising, unrelenting.

8 Derek White: Before his time. A 2020s back-row forward in the 1990s