Hearts head coach Steven Naismith post-match:

"The timing [of the goal] is irrelevant. It's the nature of it that's ultimately cost us. It's a really poor goal to lose, and that's now a couple of times this season it's happened, which is frustrating.

"It defines the game. We give up a cheap goal, and in the other box we had two or three really good chances that we don't take, and that's been the difference. I don't think the quality in the game was anything special, I don't think it was great at all.

"It's a mix-up, it's a poor decision. When they're in your own box, you get punished.

"When you're at a club like Hearts, you come to these away games and it's tough. We understood that they would give us a lot of possession, and try to counter. We've got to manage these games better, when we've got a sustained period of pressure, we don't give up possession. It's small margins.

"It's early on in the season. We know what the level and the standards are at the club. We'll work hard. We weren't at the level we want to be, but the game was decided in both boxes."