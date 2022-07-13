Wolves kick-started their summer transfer business by signing Nathan Collins for £20.5m from Burnley on Tuesday.

So, we asked you for your thoughts on what Collins can bring to Bruno Lage's team and who you'd like to see through the door at Molineux next.

Here are some of your comments:

Mark: Nathan Collins is one of the best defensive signings of the season. He is going to be a world class defender.

Peter: Absolutely ludicrous piece of business by Burnley. Wolves should have been paying at least £30m for one of the best young centre-backs in the top two divisions.

Simon: Good to see us going for a back four. Well I presume that's the plan. We still need to bolster the midfield, pin down Neves and find a proven striker to slot a few goals. Maybe Ronaldo fancies a year in the Black Country? Got to be better than Barcelona hasn't it?

Lee: Although Collins will be a good signing, the fact that only Burnley and Norwich scored fewer goals than us last season is a major problem. We need a striker more than another centre-half.

Nathan: A good signing and a good replacement for Saiss. He knows the Premier League and will fit in nicely next to Coady and Kilman! We need to focus on the attack now though because we need more goals this season!

Nick: After such a frustrating start to the summer, this looks like a really good deal for Wolves. Premier League experience, loads of potential, tall, strong - all for a decent fee. Hopefully, this is just the beginning for our transfer activity, but either way it’s a great start.