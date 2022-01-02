Leeds 3-1 Burnley: Dyche reaction

Burnley boss Sean Dyche speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really brightly, we started on the front foot, but the game started to turn as Leeds started getting after it and pressing better. We went a little bit on the back foot and they scored. We lost our way a little bit.

"Credit to them, they kept pushing, trying, stretching the pitch. The biggest summary I can give you is that they played with an edge that we’re still trying to find. At the minute we’re still waiting for someone else to make the final pass, to push, when really we need to take responsibility a bit.

"Generally, we’ve defended pretty well, we’ve kept clean sheets. In the attacking phase, we’re still waiting for them to start scoring, to start taking their chances.

"I have total belief in the players. I have so much respect and admiration for them and what they bring to the club."