Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

If the recent complaints about fixture overload were genuine and not excuses for underperformance in December, then we should expect the big six to take the FA Cup less seriously than normal.

That's why there is a growing feeling among Brighton fans that Graham Potter should do the opposite. 2022 looks like it could be a year when someone other than the European Super League elite (or Leicester) goes all the way - so why not the Seagulls?

Brighton are enjoying a magnificent season and need just 13 more points to reach the magic 40 mark. Barring a spectacular loss of form, the Albion will be playing top-flight football again in 2022-23.

So Potter and his players can afford to turn attention to doing something Brighton have never done (unless you count the Class of 1910 lifting the Charity Shield): winning a major trophy.

The 1983 side are still revered for reaching the final, even though they were relegated that season. Chris Hughton took Brighton into the Premier League, yet most supporters recall the greatest day out of his reign being Manchester City at Wembley in the 2019 semi-finals.

Brighton have always had a special relationship with the FA Cup. The Amex is regularly full for games against lower league opponents when other top flight and Championship stadiums sit half empty. The magic of the competition may gone elsewhere, but there is still something mystical about it in Sussex.

A run to the final would secure Potter's place in the history books. A winnable tie at West Brom kicks off their campaign, and if it's a strong line-up at The Hawthorns and beyond, then it might not just be their Premier League exploits that catch the eye over the rest of the season.