Terence Ford, Back of the Nest podcast, external

The Africa Cup of Nations is upon us and three Crystal Palace players head to Cameroon to compete for their respective nations.

Wilfried Zaha will be looking to help the Ivory Coast get over the disappointment of not qualifying for the next World Cup. Jordan Ayew joins up with Ghana, who will be searching for a first win since 1982. Finally, Cheikhou Kouyate will captain Senegal as they look to go one better than their final defeat by Algeria in 2019.

"I respect and understand the passion and the importance to players to go and represent their country, so I will never stop any player going to play the Africa Cup of Nations” Patrick Vieira recently told the BBC amid talk of other teams blocking players from joining up with their nations.

Vieira’s stance on this subject echoes that of the Palace fans - where other teams see the tournament as a disruption, we see it as opportunity for others to shine.

With Zaha and Ayew both gone, Michael Olise will step into a regular starting role, and it is no more than his appearances from the bench deserve. Nobody in the Premier League has a better goal-contribution-to-minutes ratio than the young winger, but the key to his development is his work off the ball. January offers the opportunity for him to learn in at the deep end.

Waiting in that deep end are away games at Millwall in the FA Cup and Brighton in the Premier League, the two biggest fixtures in the Crystal Palace calendar. If the former Reading man provides the goods in these two matches, it will be difficult for the players returning from Afcon to dislodge him from the starting XI.