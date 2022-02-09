Newcastle 3-1 Everton: Pick of the stats
Newcastle, who have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season. They also came from behind to win a top-flight game at St James’ Park for the first time since December 2019 (2-1 v Southampton), ending a run of 22 such matches, 16 of which they lost.
Everton have lost four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October 2019 under Marco Silva.
Kieran Trippier scored his first Premier League goal since August 2018, also a direct free-kick, for Tottenham against Fulham.
Frank Lampard became the first permanent Toffees manager to lose his first league game in charge since Gordon Lee in February 1977.
There were just 107 seconds between Jamaal Lascelles’ own goal putting Everton ahead and Mason Holgate’s own goal drawing Newcastle level – the shortest gap between both sides scoring an own goal in a match in Premier League history.