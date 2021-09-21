Team news: Man City v Wycombe

Pep Guardiola will name several youngsters in his side to face League One visitors Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The Manchester City boss said he will rest Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo because they have played every minute so far this season, while John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan are injured.

Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez were all on the bench against Southampton on Saturday and could come into the team.

Academy players Luke Mbete, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, James McAtee and Sam Edozie are also set to come into contention for starting places.

Wycombe are fifth in League One, with Saturday's 2-1 win over Charlton taking them to 14 points from seven matches.