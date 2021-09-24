Liverpool aim to avoid being stung by Bees

Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

Level on points with league leaders Chelsea, top of their Champions League group and squad players performing well in the Carabao Cup.

There's plenty for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to be happy about as his side travel to face promoted Brentford on Saturday.

There was good news on the injury front as well for the Reds after it was confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is available again after illness, plus Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Neco Williams are all back in training.

Standing in Liverpool’s way of a fifth win in six league games is a Bees side who have adapted well to their maiden Premier League season, highlighted by their ultimately comfortable 2-0 win at Wolves, despite going down to 10 men in the second half.

Thomas Frank’s team have also conceded just two goals since being promoted via the play-offs in May, which is a challenge the free-scoring Mo Salah will look to overcome in search of his 100th Premier League goal for the Reds.