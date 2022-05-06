Wilson and Trippier's return 'gives everyone a lift'

Eddie Howe says Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier's return to training has given everyone at Newcastle a boost.

After suffering a calf injury against Manchester United in December, forward Wilson could feature for the first time in 2022 this weekend.

Howe said: "He's trained all week. He's trained very well, he had two really tough days and he's come through them well.

"He's put a lot of work in to get to this point. He looks in a good place and there's a good chance he'll be involved on Sunday."

The Magpies have also been without Trippier since he fractured his metatarsal in the 1-0 win over Aston Villa in February, but the full-back has now returned to training.

Howe said: "Kieran is slightly behind Callum in that he hasn't trained every day but when he has trained, he's done very well. We'll make a late decision on him.

"They're both competitors. They're both winners and they're ready now. They've trained very well.

"It does give everyone a lift. When you see good players on the training pitch as part of your team, it can't fail to inspire you".