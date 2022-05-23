Watford's return to the Premier League lasted just a season as, after a campaign featuring more different Hornets managers (three) than home wins (two), they were relegated back to the Championship with somewhat of a whimper.

Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson picked up just two wins apiece but do Watford's problems this season lie deeper than the man in the hotseat after 27 defeats in 38 games including the last-gasp final-day loss at Chelsea?

After a string of foreign or high-profile managers, Watford have mixed things up by appointing Forest Green's Rob Edwards as Hodgson's successor - do you think he can lead you to an immediate return to the top flight or will that job take longer?

