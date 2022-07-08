Everton announce trip to Sydney in November

Everton will play two games in Australia as part of the inaugural Sydney Super Cup in November.

With the World Cup taking place in Qatar, Frank Lampard will take the remaining players in his squad to face Celtic and Western Sydney Warriors.

Sunday, 20 November - Celtic v Everton, Accor Stadium - 11:05 GMT

Wednesday, 23 November - Western Sydney Warriors v Everton, CommBank Stadium - 10:45 GMT

It will be the club's first visit to Australia since 2010 and could see them face former midfielder and academy graduate Jack Rodwell, who joined the Sydney-based club last winter.

Lampard said: "We are really looking forward to travelling to Australia later this year. The winter World Cup has provided us with this opportunity to visit an amazing country and play against really strong opposition.

"We’ve also got a lot of passionate Evertonians in Australia and we can’t wait to catch up with them.

"Other than the players on duty at the World Cup, we will be taking our strongest possible squad, and this promises to be a very worthwhile tour on every level."