'When Liverpool have spent big they have got it 100% spot on'

Former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Paul Dickov expects Darwin Nunez to be a big hit at Liverpool based on Jurgen Klopp's previous track record in the transfer market.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "If you look at his age he is only 22.

"He did have a magnificent season last season. It was only one season but he really impressed when he played against Liverpool in the Champions League.

"You look at Mane leaving, you look at Salah and obviously Firmino, they are touching the wrong side of 30.

"Going forward the signing of Luis Diaz in January even then was Liverpool planning forward. I don’t think anybody expected him to have the fantastic impact he did. It’s a contingency plan.

"All in all Nunez looks like a really good signing. It’s a lot of money for somebody that is unproven but at 22, Jurgen Klopp hasn’t got much wrong in the transfer window and when they have spent big on Alisson and Van Dijk, you’ve got to say they have got it 100% spot on."

Hear more on Nunez from 15'13 on BBC Sounds

Will Nunez be a good fit for Klopp's squad? Let us know your thoughts here