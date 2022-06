Motherwell have been on the search for a goalkeeping coach after the departure of Craig Hinchcliffe to Dundee United.

And a report suggests they've got their man as the Daily Record, external state ex-Rangers and Aberdeen keeper Andy Dibble is set to fill the void.

With the Fir Park side due to start their European campaign in a month, Dibble will be tasked with getting Scotland's Liam Kelly ready for the season.