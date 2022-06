Leicester will lock horns with East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest in the Premier League for the first time since May 1999 on 1 October at King Power Stadium.

The return fixture is set for 14 January 2023.

Over Christmas, Brendan Rodgers' side will host Newcastle on Boxing Day, travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on New Year's Eve and take on Fulham at home on 2 January 2023.

West Ham will be their visitors on 28 May 2023 to round off the season.