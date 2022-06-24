Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

A week can be an especially long time in football when you've just bought a club worth billions, appointed yourself chair and then decided to add to your workload by making yourself temporary sporting director at the start of a new transfer window as well.

The man in question, Todd Boehly, has already signed off on letting go of Romelu Lukaku (at a substantial loss), but there is a positive in getting a deal finalised quickly rather than letting it run on all summer.

Right, on to the rumoured business at hand...

Raheem Sterling appears to be the club's first-choice striker to pair with Kai Havertz up front. With Erling Haaland's arrival at Manchester City, the England international would possibly welcome a move. How much City are prepared to play ball with Chelsea is another matter.

One of the alternatives to Sterling is Everton's Richarlison, another talented forward who probably feels it is time to make a change at this stage of his career. However, signing a player who has averaged less than 11 league goals a season over the past four years represents something of a risk if the goal is to, well, score a lot of goals.

In wide areas - where both of the above can also play effectively - the signing of Ousmane Dembele on a free could be nipped in the bud if Barcelona are able to make an improved offer now they have somewhat alleviated their reported cashflow problems. Leeds winger Raphinha, who has repeatedly been linked with Chelsea in the past, could represent a fallback option, while Ajax have also been sounded out about Antony. It seems Brazilians are back in vogue at Stamford Bridge!

Finally, a move for attacker Christopher Nkunku can be crossed off the list, with the Bundesliga player of the year signing a new contract with RB Leipzig.