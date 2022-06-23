It has been an exciting time in Nottingham Forest's history of late for obvious reasons.

But our guess is fans look back on the Stan Collymore era as a time where good memories were made too.

Forest paid Southend £2.25m for his services in 1993 and Collymore has used Twitter to point back to his move to the City Ground today.

He top-scored for the club in his first season - helping Forest into the Premier League - and then did the same again in the top flight.