Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is due to return to the club's Etihad Campus training complex this morning.

Guardiola had to have minor surgery on his back last month, which prevented him from attending a couple of games.

It didn't seem to affect City's players given they still have a 100% record and are top of the Premier League.

But I am sure they are still glad to have him back.

