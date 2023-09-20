Scotland braced for 'physicality and passion' against Tonga

Scotland must be ready to match Tonga’s physicality and passion when the teams meet in Nice on Sunday, says winger Kyle Steyn.

Both lost their World Cup openers, the Scots overpowered 18-3 by South Africa and Tonga beaten 59-16 by Ireland.

"It will be a physical test, especially at a World Cup," said Steyn. "Tonga has a really passionate culture, they’re big on family and they really play for each other.

"We know they’re going to be out to represent their country and their families, and that’s going to bring a lot of physicality. It’s about dealing with that and matching it.

"We didn’t give our best showing against South Africa so it’s important we go out there and right some of those wrongs.

"Every game is must-win for us now. We can’t look too far ahead but this weekend is big because it is the one that gives us the chance to get back on track and get the momentum rolling."