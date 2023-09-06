Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has been talking about his start to the 2023-24 season on the Albion Unlimited podcast: "It's an unbelievable feeling. Firstly getting a hat-trick, and especially doing it in a league like this, there's not many feelings like it.

"When you have players of that type of quality, with individual quality like that, you're always going to find yourself in and around some chances. The competition is hard, especially at our end of the pitch, everybody wants to play and that's how football is.

"For me personally it's just about getting myself into the team, obviously I didn't play in the first two games but I played in the last two. It's going to be a long season."

Former Seagulls striker Warren Aspinall has been praising the 18-year-old's commitment to the club: "Let's be honest, if he was at one of those other [top six] clubs now, he wouldn't be in the teams scoring hat-tricks. He's at the right club to develop his career and move on. I mean, with no disrespect, maybe he's looking at some of those who have jumped ship and thinking it's not as green on the other side as everyone thinks it is.

"Why would you want to go and be a substitute in a big club where pressures on you from the very first moment? Let's be fair, Brighton fans are very forgiving and we'll understand that you could go seven games without scoring a goal, but you're still our boy and we'll stick right behind him. That doesn't happen with a lot of these other clubs with fickle fans."

Listen to the full podcast here

Get Brighton news, analysis and podcasts sent to you