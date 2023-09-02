Sheffield United 2-2 Everton: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Bramall Lane

Everton have had a wretched start to the season, losing their opening three games without scoring, but got off the mark with a point in south Yorkshire.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, whose winning goal against Bournemouth on the final day of last season saved Everton from relegation, got their first of this term by clipping home from close in.

His initial effort had been saved by Wes Foderingham but the striker ended his side's run of 316 minutes without a Premier League goal.

The hosts were inches away from a dramatic winner in the 99th minute, but Oli McBurnie's header was somehow pushed on to the crossbar by Jordan Pickford at full stretch, with the goalkeeper recovering to divert the follow-up on to the post.

Manager Sean Dyche said: "Jordan Pickford makes a brilliant double save and you think about how made is football. It would have been an injustice."