Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

A new season always brings new hope and renewed promise, and one player who has certainly lived up to that billing so far is Raheem Sterling. After producing inspired performances against Liverpool, West Ham and then Luton - which culminated in two goals and an assist - it is clear he means business this year.

Sterling's form - or lack thereof - last season was perhaps a wider metaphor for the malaise that had set in across the whole club. As the first marquee signing made by the Boehly-Clearlake consortium following their takeover last summer, there was huge expectation that he would bring back that winning mentality he had honed at serial champions Manchester City to inspire the Blues to Premier League glory for the first time since 2016-17.

But with injury setbacks, four separate managers and a hugely disrupted campaign - Sterling fell well short of what was expected at Stamford Bridge along with the vast majority of his team-mates!

Mauricio Pochettino has been very quick to rebuff the credit he has been given for turning his number seven's fortune around, saying he and his coaching staff are simply "creating a platform" to allow his players to thrive. But the fact Sterling spoke openly about his frank discussions with the manager regarding his positioning and role in this Chelsea line-up is surely a marker of their strong relationship and understanding.

Still just 28 - but the third-oldest player in a hugely youthful Chelsea squad behind Thiago Silva and Marcus Bettinelli - the forward's best years could be ahead of him. Leading by example with his performances on the pitch, let's see if he inspires those up and coming, hugely exciting talents around him to rise to his level.