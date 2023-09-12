Burnley are yet to pick up a point in the Premier League this season, so with three games down we wanted to know how worried you are about the losing start to the season.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Peter: Playing players out of position isn't helping. Things like putting a right-back on the left, having a centre-back at right-back, and the only left-back we have not even being in the squad is very strange, to say the least.

William: I suppose not being able to see regular games, it’s difficult, but I can’t help thinking this team needs to defend and attack together now. You read about Cullen getting overrun and Berg Gudmundsson not being up to speed. Let’s put a team out not to get beaten for eight games.

Don: Pressing the panic button just three games into the season is not needed. There's a big difference in the quality of their opponents this year. The players will take a month to get used to the pace of Premier League football. Kompany is a good young manager who will accept nothing less than 100%. He's a winner so he knows what's required.