Brentford 1-3 Everton: Key stats

Everton picked up their first Premier League victory in London since May 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti (v West Ham United), ending their 13 game winless streak in the capital (D5 L8).

Brentford suffered just their second defeat across their last 19 home Premier League games (W8 D9). This was their first loss on home soil since April against Newcastle United (unbeaten in seven before today).

Everton scored more goals (3) and won more points (3) today than they did across their opening five Premier League fixtures this term (2 goals and 1 point).

Since Sean Dyche’s first Premier League game in charge of Everton back in February, Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored more goals than any other player for the Toffees (7).