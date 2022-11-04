Wolves confident of Lopetegui appointment

S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves are growing increasingly confident of being able to name Julen Lopetegui as their new manager.

The Premier League side have been negotiating with Lopetegui this week after the former Spain and Real Madrid coach reversed his decision to remain in Spain to be close to his family.

Lopetegui was Wolves’ first choice to replace Bruno Lage and it now appears he will accept the job, taking over during the break for the World Cup.

It is possible Wolves will announce Lopetegui as their new manager in the coming days.