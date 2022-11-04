P﻿ostecoglou on squad turnover, forward planning and 9-0 rout

D﻿avid Currie, BBC Sport Scotland

C﻿eltic boss Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before his side's Premiership game with Dundee United on Saturday.

H﻿ere are the key points from the press conference:

  • The January transfer window will be important for Celtic. The club are striving to become a competitive Champions League team and that means high player turnover which might unsettle some fans. 

  • Postecoglou is still building his team and always looking a couple of windows ahead. He says if the planning is done correctly there should be no fear over fear letting players go.

  • He has seen growth in his players in the Champions league and no loss of belief.

  • He will make a couple of changes for United's visit and Cameron Carter-Vickers is fit after missing the defeat at Real Madrid. 

  • On their 9-0 win at Tannadice, Postecoglou says Celtic hit a "golden streak" that day and United have since changed manager and will make it tough.