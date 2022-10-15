Livingston 1-0 St Johnstone - analysis

A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

A tenacious performance from Livingston should be nothing new to the Premiership connoisseur.

St Johnstone dominated the opening spells of this game, but Livi still looked confident whenever they went forward even when play wasn't going their way.

T﻿herefore, when they did eventually score it was no surprise. It was set up by Joel Nouble, and whenever the Lions did anything good, it flowed through the big striker.

T﻿he industrious midfield three of Pittman, Kelly and Holt worked, too. But where does Stephane Omeonga fit when he returns to fitness? One for David Martindale to puzzle.