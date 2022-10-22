N﻿eil Johnston, BBC Sport at the City Ground

Few Nottingham Forest fans could have envisaged what was about to unfold.

Their team had failed to win any of their previous nine Premier League games and Liverpool arrived on the back of a three-match winning run, including a fine victory over Manchester City.

When referee Paul Tierney finally blew the full-time whistle, the City Ground erupted after Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal confirmed a famous – and thoroughly deserved – 1-0 win.

Boss Steve Cooper challenged his players to build on what could be a season-changing result in his post-match news conference.

"It's a good day's work," he said. "That's it. We need to crack on,” said the straight-talking Welshman.

While Aston Villa and Wolves are looking for new managers, Forest have patiently stuck by Cooper during what has been a difficult start to life in the top tier.

They will feel Saturday’s result is reward for their patience.

The question now is: will they push on?