D﻿avid Moyes felt West Ham could have taken a point against Liverpool if it wasn't for goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

T﻿he Hammers had a chance to level after Darwin Nunez's opener when Alisson produced a fine diving save of Jarrod Bowen's penalty in front of the Kop.

Moyes, whose winless run at Anfield now stretches to 19 matches, said after the game: "I'm disappointed at the end we didn't go away with something, we had a big opportunity to do so.

"We didn't set up quite right in the first half, got much better in the second, but even though we didn't play well in the first half we had a threat and had chances."

Moyes was without Lucas Paqueta, who remains a doubt for the World Cup with a shoulder injury.

"I can't give you a timescale on that," added the Hammers boss.