W﻿olves interim boss Steve Davis says he is "privileged" to be taking charge of the club he supports.

Following the sacking of Bruno Lage, t﻿he Wolves under-18s coach has teamed up with fellow coach James Collins to lead the side and they masterminded a vital win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

S﻿peaking in the middle of a three-game week, Davis admits he has not even considered being in the running for the job on a permanent basis.

"﻿I know I'm privileged to be at this club," he said. "It's a great club and I love it.

"﻿I would drive a bus here if they asked me to do it. If the chairman came to me tomorrow and said I was the next kit man, I'd do it. I really don't mind.

"﻿Myself and James feel grateful we've been trusted to take the reins in a difficult period. We all want to turn things round - everyone is working hard and the win has given everyone a boost."