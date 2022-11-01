Guardiola on Haaland, Sevilla and the World Cup
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's game against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Erling Haaland will not play against Sevilla, although "he feels better". Guardiola added: "If not 100% I don't want to take a risk. Hopefully we can have him against Fulham."
Guardiola will assess training before making decisions on team selection: "I'll take a look. Players who don't play regularly will play."
On opponents Sevilla, he said: "Sevilla is prestigious in Spain and Europe, I'd love to have their trophy cabinet."
Guardiola said he won't be going to the World Cup - instead, the best way to watch is at home with a glass of red wine.
Finally, when asked whether Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips would be available for the tournament in Qatar, Guardiola replied: "It's likely."