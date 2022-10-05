Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia: Key stats

Manchester United will be the third English Premier League side to face Omonia Nicosia in major Uefa competition, after Arsenal in the 1994-95 Cup Winners’ Cup and Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup. The Cypriot side lost all four matches.

This will be Manchester United’s first ever European clash with a side from Cyprus. The only previous English Premier League side to face a Cypriot club in the Uefa Europa League were Everton in 2017-18 (v Apollon Limassol).

Excluding qualifiers, Omonia Nicosia have won just one of their last 26 matches in major European competition (D6 L19), picking up a 2-1 home win over PAOK Salonika in the 2020-21 Uefa Europa League.