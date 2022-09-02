Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle the rest of the Premier League will do them no favours as they attempt to upset the established order.

Two days after finding themselves in Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's firing line following a dramatic conclusion to their clash at Anfield, head coach Howe revealed the big-spending Magpies' efforts to further bolster their squad as the transfer window ran down were thwarted by domestic clubs making life difficult for them.

Asked if that had been an issue with the club increasingly perceived as a threat as they pursued the likes of Leicester's James Maddison, Leeds midfielder Jack Harrison and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles, the 44-year-old replied: "Yes, I would say so.

"That was definitely something we felt in the market. Domestic clubs didn't want to be seen to be helping us. We'll have to take that, that is part of where we are at the moment.

"We have certainly found there is no-one there ready to do us a favour. It's the narrative regarding us that has changed. If there is anything domestically, teams will put their price up if it is Newcastle.

"There is a real feeling of us internally knowing we are against everybody else. That is healthy and I would embrace that."